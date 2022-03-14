The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Sunday formally took responsibility for the missile attack on Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. The IRGC is the theocratically-controlled wing of the Iranian military and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Sunday’s attack involved a dozen ballistic missiles, some of which struck near the U.S. consular complex. It was the first Iranian attack against U.S. facilities since Iran retaliated for the liquidation of IRGC terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

The IRGC statement said its missiles targeted Israeli facilities in Erbil, implying the strike was retaliation for two IRGC officers allegedly killed by an Israeli airstrike on Syria last week. Israel periodically conducts such strikes against Iran-backed militia groups in Syria.

“A strategic center for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists was targeted by powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” the IRGC statement said.

“Once again, we warn the criminal Zionist regime that the repetition of any mischief will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses,” the IRGC said.

“We also assure the great nation of Iran that the security and peace of the Islamic homeland is the red line of the Iranian armed forces and they will not allow anyone to threaten or attack it,” they added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi denounced the Iranian attack as an act of terror on Sunday.

“The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people,” he said.

Kadhimi said he is coordinating his response with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“Our security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats towards our people,” Kadhimi said. Kadhimi and Barzani inspected the site of the missile attack on Monday.

The Iranian regime defiantly stated on Monday that it will not “tolerate” Iraq allegedly becoming a “center for sabotage, conspiracy, and sending terrorist groups to Iran.”

“Iran expects the central government of Iraq to end this situation once and for all and not allow its borders to be abused,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.