Javier Milei Announces Creation of Regional Bloc to Stand up to the ‘Cancer of Socialism’

President of Argentina Javier Milei revealed in a soon-to-be released interview he is actively working towards establishing a regional ten-country bloc in Latin America to stand up to the “cancer of socialism.”

Milei was interviewed by journalist Andrés Oppenheimer this week for Oppenheimer’s television show at CNN en Español. A brief snippet was published by the outlet ahead of the full interview’s upcoming broadcast on January 11. The Argentine President is a staunch opponent of socialism and all of its “collectivism” forms.

“We haven’t named it yet, but there is already a group of ten countries working on it, and we will continue to move forward,” Milei said. “We are trying to form a bloc, in which our proposal is to embrace the ideas of freedom and stand up to the cancer of socialism in its various forms, whether it be socialism of the 21st century, woke socialism, not to mention the more extreme versions.”

Milei stressed to Oppenheimer that it would seem like the region has “awakened from the nightmare of Socialism of the 21st century,” referring to the series of right wing presidential victories across Latin America throughout 2025 that include José Antonio Kast in Chile, Rodrigo Paz in Bolivia, Daniel Noboa in Ecuador, and most recently, Nasry Asfura in Honduras — all Presidents with a friendly stance towards the United States and President Donald Trump.

“People are discovering that it [socialism] is indeed a sham, that all the feel-good rhetoric is nothing more than a sentimental, deceitful, misleading narrative designed to allow a group of outlaws to seize power and impoverish the population,” he said, stressing that socialism becomes is a “failure” everywhere where its been applied.

Unnamed Argentine government sources confirmed to the local newspaper La Nación that although the anti-socialist bloc’ project is still in its early stages, recent developments have led to Milei now standing with other U.S.-friendly regional leaders with whom he shares common ground.

“The government emphasizes that a large part of the group has already signed joint statements not only criticizing Chavismo in Venezuela, but also supporting U.S. actions in the Caribbean Sea and the elections in Honduras, which were decided in favor of Asfura, Washington’s candidate,” La Nación reported.

The newspaper noted that the Argentine government is “enthusiastic” about the evident shift in ideological trends across the region and is seeking to emphasize similarities with other potential members of the group — particularly in light of the upcoming elections in Brazil and Colombia, two nations presently led by socialist governments whom Milei has had past impasses with.