Trump Says He had a ‘Very Good’ Phone Call with Delcy Rodríguez

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he recently held a “very good” phone conversation with Delcy Rodríguez, the “acting President” of Venezuela.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump detailed that the phone call took place on Wednesday morning, with “many topics” discussed between him and Rodríguez.

“This morning I had a very good call with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez. We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover. Many topics were discussed, including Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security. This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!” President Trump wrote.

President Trump also referred to his phone call with Rodríguez in remarks given to reporters on Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

“We just had a great conversation today, and she’s a terrific person — I mean, she’s somebody that we’ve worked with very well. Marco Rubio is dealing with her. I dealt with her this morning,” President Trump said.

“We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things, and I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela,” he continued.

Rodríguez, for her part, confirmed that she had a “long and cordial” phone call with Trump through her social media accounts — including X (formerly Twitter), a platform that she and other Venezuelan socialists have recently resumed using roughly a year and a half after now-deposed dictator Nicolás Maduro had the platform banned in Venezuela platform for “ten days” in mid-2024. The ban is still presently in place according to local anti-censorship groups, forcing regular citizens to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) if they want to access and use the platform.

“I had a long and cordial telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, conducted in a spirit of mutual respect, in which we discussed a bilateral agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending issues between our governments,” Rodríguez wrote on social media.

President Trump has told reporters over the past days that Rodríguez is cooperating with the United States and is engaged in close talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rodríguez’s message notably contrasts with the seemingly conflictive stance towards the United States that she maintains locally in Venezuela. This week, she asserted during a public regime broadcast that she is “in charge” of Venezuela hours after President Trump published a meme listing him as “Acting President” of the South American country.

Reports published on Wednesday indicate that Félix Plasencia, the current Venezuelan ambassador to the United Kingdom and a “close confidant” of Rodríguez, is expected to meet with U.S. government officials in Washington on Thursday — the same day President Trump is scheduled to meet with anti-socialist Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado.