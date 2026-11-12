Burrow, Maye, Purdy top Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 12 (UPI) — Joe Burrow, Drake Maye and Brock Purdy lead my Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10.

Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence also are inside the Top 5 of my rankings, which are listed below. Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers are my other Top-10 options.

Players from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on bye, should be removed from starting lineups.

My Week 10 free agent targets can be found here. My Week 10 running back and wide receiver rankings also are available.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. DET

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at DAL

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. NE

7. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at CLE

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at ATL

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. SF

10. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

11. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers at NO

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at GB

13. Geno Smith, New York Jets vs. BUF

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

15. Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAC

16. J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants vs. WAS

17. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

18. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders at NYG

19. Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks at LV

20. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR