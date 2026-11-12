WATCH: UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Ambushed by Usman Nurmagomedov in Wild Abu Dhabi Attack

A UFC champion was ambushed in a hotel lobby by an MMA fighter in Abu Dhabi this week, and it was all caught on video.

The brawl erupted in the hotel lobby when MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov stalked up behind former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili, who was standing and talking to someone.

Nurmagomedov had a few words with Dvalishvili, but a second later, Nurmagomedov began attacking.

“Was doing an interview for RAF in hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend,” Dvalishvili wrote on Instagram “Security was holding me – They kept kicking us when we were down like losers.”

WATCH:

Five men confronted Dvalishvili and his friend with Nurmagomedov

“What kind of man does this, bro? If you want to talk or fight, let’s do like real way, bro,” Dvalishvili added in his video. “You guys came from fucking between us — just two of us — like you guys was prepared, bro. What the fuck?”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dfm1l2isjzR/

“You guys are just sneaky guys. You guys not real men. That shows your guys’ character. Shows you guys are not real men. What the fuck, guys?” Dvalishvili continued.

He added that he and his friend are fine, saying, “I’m fine, guys. All my friends and family, I’m f–king fine. I’m a fighter, and this is nothing for me. But again, it shows what kind of people you guys are.”

According to the New York Post, the two fighters have “history.”

Dvalishvili had defeated Nurmagomedov’s brother, Umar, by unanimous decision at UFC 311 in 2025.

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