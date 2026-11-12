Pentagon chief decorates soldier who reprimanded him and his entourage

Pete Hegseth on Thursday awarded a medal to a US soldier who reprimanded the defense chief and his entourage for laughing and talking near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier the day before.

Hegseth “proudly awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” a Pentagon official said.

A post on Hegseth’s official X account included photos showing him pinning the medal on the soldier’s uniform and shaking his hand.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,” text accompanying the photos said.

The tomb, at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, is a sacred burial place of American military personnel killed during World War I, World War II and the Korean War. It also includes an empty site for a Vietnam War soldier in honor of missing troops from that conflict.

Video on US networks and social media showed Hegseth and his entourage gathering to take photos Wednesday at the tomb after a Veterans Day ceremony.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!” a US Army sentinel yelled loudly in response to audible laughter and chatter.

CNN identified the group taking photos on the steps near the tomb with Hegseth as his wife Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior advisor Tami Radabaugh.

The tomb is patrolled at all times by soldiers who volunteer for the job and undergo “a strict selection process and intensive training,” according to cemetery’s website.