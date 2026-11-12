Game show inspires S.C. man’s $200,000 lottery win

Nov. 12 (UPI) — A South Carolina resident’s favorite game show inspired the scratch-off purchase that earned him a $200,000 lottery prize.
The Midlands resident told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he selected two The Price is Right scratch-off tickets at the K D store on South Palmer Street in Ridgeway.
“I like to watch the show,” the player explained.
One of the tickets turned out to be a $200,000 winner.
The player did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings, but said his “life has changed a little bit.”
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