Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary trailer ‘demystifies’ artist’s story

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Netflix is introducing the new documentary Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Thursday ahead of its Dec. 11 release.

Jean-Michel Basquiat is the first authorized documentary about the late Neo-expressionist artist, who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and died at age 27 in 1988.

Featuring interviews with Basquiat’s family, previously unseen works and rare archival imagery, the film “demystifies the story of Basquiat and discovers the man behind it all, Jean-Michel,” an official synopsis reads.

Basquiat, whose paintings include Irony of Negro Policeman (1981), Untitled (1981), Untitled (1982), Defacement (1983) and Hollywood Africans (1983), explored Black identity and experiences through his art.

His Untitled (1982) sold for a record $110.5 million in 2017, the highest price paid at auction for a work by an American artist at that time.

In 2021, his painting In This Case (1983) sold for $93.1 million at auction.