‘She’s Fine’: Apple TV introduces Elizabeth Banks comedy series

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Apple TV is giving a glimpse of the new series She’s Fine.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Thursday featuring Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect).

She’s Fine is created, showrun and executive produced by Liza Heldens and Matt Ward. Banks also executive produces and stars as Heidi, a recent divorcee who “sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids.”

“But when she stumbles into coordinating her father’s retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son,” an official synopsis reads.

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Rob Delaney, Ted Danson and Katey Sagal also star. Other cast members include Jared Goldstein, Spencer Moss, Titus Collier and Thaddaeus Collier.

She’s Fine will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 27, 2027, followed by new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.