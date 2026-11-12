Warriors’ Stephen Curry out at least two weeks with oblique tear

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks with an oblique abdominal tear, the team announced Thursday.

Curry exited in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Houston. The Warriors said he later underwent an MRI, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Curry averaged 27.8 points per game, his highest mark since 2022-23, through his first 10 starts this season. The two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion also chipped in 3.9 assists per appearance, the lowest total of his career.

He averaged 3.4 rebounds per game through his first 10 appearances of 2026-27.

Wednesday’s loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Warriors. The Warriors (8-4) sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Curry will miss at least the next seven games due to his injury hiatus.

The Warriors will battle the second-place San Antonio Spurs (10-2) in an NBA Cup game at 9:30 p.m. EST Friday in San Antonio.