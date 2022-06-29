Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 166: January 6 Committee Clown Show Reaches New Low; Guests: Brandon Darby and Jaco Booyens on Disorder at the Border

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an analysis of the emergency bombshell extra-credible and important January 6 show trial yesterday where the anti-Trump media elevated a young woman who was a junior White House staffer who quoted people who were quoting people who may or may not have said that the Orange Man did something bad. Spellbinding! Even Fox News was whipped up into a frenzy over this Watergate-esque testimony. The only problem is that her key claims are being refuted, and the star witness’s credibility was in tatters by the end of the day. Then, Alex reports on the continuing fallout from the Roe v. Wade reversal, details on how this will be the most expensive Independence Day ever, Tuesday’s election results, and more.

Our first guest is Breitbart Border and Cartel Chronicles Director Brandon Darby, who lays out all the facts known about the horrific incident where over 50 migrants were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas. He explains who bears the brunt of the blame for this. Then, Alex speaks to Jaco Booyens, a leading advocate against human trafficking. He has an important message that you won’t want to miss.

