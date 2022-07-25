Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 182: Trump’s TPUSA Return, Hints at Running Again; Guest: Gordon Chang on China’s DNA Bioweapons

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast recounting Day Five of Joe Biden’s COVID convalescence. The White House has Biden in hiding, outside of carefully choreographed photos of him working “8-plus hours a day.” Asked when the country will see Joe in public again, the White House says that we have to wait and see. Meanwhile, monkeypox is raging across the country, and Biden’s green energy freak show continues. Plus, Donald Trump is back in full effect at the TPUSA event this weekend. In an extensive article at Breitbart.com, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow unmasks the far-left militant group Jane’s Revenge. Alex chronicles the group’s violent attacks on pro-life pregnancy resource centers and exposes how their hate and violent vigilantism has been allowed to spread on social media. Our guest today is Gordon Chang, China expert and author of The Coming Collapse of China. He discusses the shocking FBI report alleging that China’s Huawei Telecom Equipment can capture and disrupt U.S. military communications, as well as a warning from a member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee that China could be developing lethal bioweapons that target DNA profiles.

