Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 189: Woman Gets Stuck in Border Wall, Epic Electric Car Fire, Libs Own Beyoncé; Guest: Kris Kobach on His Primary Win, KS Abortion Laws, Brittney Griner

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an update on the car crash that killed Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Also in today’s opening monologue: the reality is setting in that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit probably won’t be at all consequential, Beyoncé is getting royally owned by the woke mob, one U.S. senator is formally calling the situation at our southern border an “invasion,” and an electric car that burst into flames melted the internet (pun intended). Of course, Alex has his “Woke Update,” as well as some (inevitably bad) economic news on the inflationary Build Back Better-adjacent Joe Manchin/Chuck Schumer spending bill. Our guest today is former Breitbart News contributor and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. He is now the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Kansas. He breaks down his primary victory, shares what he intends to do if he wins the general election in November, and gives his take on Kansans’ decision not to amend their state constitution on abortion.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

