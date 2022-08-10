Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 193: Fighting Back Against the Deep State and Woke Capitalism, Guest: Justin Danhof on $DRLL

Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow begins with a breakdown of what we know about the Trump/Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, which isn’t a whole lot more than yesterday, but we are able to connect a few important dots. Next, we run down the hottest takes from our political and pundit class. And there is one prominent Republican who has not weighed in on either side, and we let you know who that is. Also in the opening, a radical Florida Democrat is trying to cancel Alex’s book Breaking the News, as well as Mark Levin’s American Marxism. We report some key election results as well as Pelosi saying China is “one of the freest societies in the world.” Was she actually talking about Taiwan? We don’t know. We also report updates on Texas Gov. Abbott’s immigration buses along with another “Woke Update.” Our guest is Justin Danhof, who is part of the anti-woke Strive Asset Management, which was founded by Vivek Ramaswamy. They’re launching a new product today, ticker symbol $DRLL on the New York Stock Exchange. $DRLL is the first answer we’ve seen to date that counterbalances ESG companies that are moving our country in an unsustainable direction when it comes to energy production (pun intended). He explains in the interview.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.