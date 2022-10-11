Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 236: Elites, Warmongers, and the Cowardly Woke: This Is the Democrat Party; Guest: John Nolte on Tulsi, Kanye, Lizzo, Beto and More

Host Alex Marlow spends most of the opening talking politics, especially playing clips from the Ohio Senate debate last night which saw Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) double down on his violent rhetoric against the “MAGAts.” Alex also highlights some of the horrific voting records of many swing state Democrats and gives an update on the latest polling and political trends. Is the “red wave” upon us? That is the big question. Then, Breitbart’s John Nolte joins to discuss Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party, Kanye West’s latest self-immolation, Lizzo and Stacey Abrams, Stephen Colbert, and Beto O’Rourke embarrassing himself.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

