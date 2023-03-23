Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 312: Trump Indictment Watch; Guest: Kirk Cameron vs. Woke Left

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a Trump indictment watch update, a rundown of economic news including the Fed’s decision to continue rate hikes, and the story of another man beating women in sports (this time cycling). How long will this go on? All of this and more in the opening. Our guest today is actor, director, and children’s author Kirk Cameron. His new book As You Grow has enraged the woke community, but he is standing strong. He’s a great guy, and it’s always good when he’s on the show.

