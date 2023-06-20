Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 338: Tony Blinks at Meeting with Xi; Guest: John Binder on Biden Border Trickery

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a rundown of the headlines: Tony Blinken got another swirly from the Chinese, Trump did another interview with Fox News, the Comer hype machine continues to tease new Biden bombshells, and we have some rare good news in the trans culture war with a big protest at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. Our guest today is Breitbart immigration reporter John Binder who explains the Biden administration’s latest maneuvers to hide the truth about its border crisis.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

