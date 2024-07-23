Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 579: Rep. Pat Fallon on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) joins host Mike Slater to discuss his grilling of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle at yesterday’s House Oversight Committee hearing about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Cheatle’s resignation was announced after this interview.

