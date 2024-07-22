Watch: Rep. Pat Fallon to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle: ‘You Should Be Fired Immediately and Go Back to Guarding Doritos’

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) told President Joe Biden’s Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle that she “should be fired immediately and go back to guarding Doritos” during Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Fallon told Cheatle during Monday’s hearing that he “recreated what happened” in Butler, Pennsylvania, and achieved “a 94 percent success rate,” despite never having “any long gun training in my life.”

“I was lying prone on a sloped roof at 130 yards at 6:30 at night, and I knew that he had a scope — I didn’t know what kind, red dot or magnified — so I shot eight rounds from both,” the congressman explained.

“You know what the results was? Fifteen out of sixteen kill shots!” Fallon exclaimed. “That’s a 94 percent success rate, and that shooter was a better shot than me.”

The congressman went on to declare, “It is a miracle President Trump wasn’t killed.”

“Corey Comperatore’s life is over because that damn shooter made it on the roof,” he continued. “And it wasn’t the roof that was dangerous, it was the nutjob on top of the roof.”

Fallon was referring to Cheatle’s remark last week, in which she implied the roof from which shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks shot President Trump was too dangerous for Secret Service or law enforcement to be on, arguing it was “sloped.”

“You know what else is dangerous? I believe your horrifying ineptitude and your lack of skilled leadership is a disgrace,” Fallon asserted.

“You’re obfuscating today. It is shameful,” the congressman added. “And you should be fired immediately and go back to guarding Doritos.”

Fallon’s comment was in reference to the position Cheatle had before she was appointed to Secret Service director, where she served as Senior Director in Global Security at PepsiCo.

Elsewhere during the hearing, Fallon demanded to know if there even exists a written policy about sloped roofs, to which Biden’s Secret Service director admitted, “No.”

The congressman also told Cheatle, “You just said you had the ability to beef up the security, you knew about the threat, and you didn’t. And that’s as telling as it is chilling.”

“We have satellite images from the Butler fairgrounds. Have you visited the site?” Fallon asked, to which Cheatle answered, “No, I have not.”

“Nine days, and you have not visited the site? You should have been there that night,” the congressman declared. “The shooter has visited the site two more times than you have, and he had a drone.”

The Secret Service chief was subpoenaed following her failure to prevent a sniper from shooting at President Trump during his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During her testimony, Cheatle failed to answer questions from members of Congress, and provided answers that Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) referred to as “stonewalling” and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called “bullshit.”

Cheatle, who was appointed by Biden in August 2022 and reports to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas — who has been impeached — is facing calls for her resignation, but said last week that she has no intentions to step down.

Notably, it was recently reported that top officials within the Secret Service denied requests to increase the security for President Trump over the past two years.

