Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 595: Minnesota State Rep. Harry Niska on Tim Walz Support for Transgender Surgeries on Children

Minnesota State Rep. Harry Niska (R-District 31A) joins host Mike Slater to discuss how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a bill in 2023 that allows out-of-state children and teenagers to receive transgender surgeries in Minnesota and strips their parents of the ability to stop these irreversible surgeries on their minor children.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

