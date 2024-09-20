Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 621: Bill O’Reilly on ‘Confronting the Presidents’

Veteran broadcaster and bestselling author Bill O’Reilly joins host Mike Slater to discuss his new book Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden. The legendary cable news host also gives his thoughts on the direction of the 2024 presidential race with just 50 days left until Election Day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

