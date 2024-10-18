Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 639: Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Trump’s Al Smith Dinner Speech and Kamala’s Snub of Catholics

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to discuss the state of the 2024 race, including Donald Trump’s amazing speech at the Al Smith Dinner in New York City last night. This feel-good annual event raises money for Catholic charities in the Archdiocese of New York and is traditionally attended every four years by the presidential candidates of both parties, who are invited to give humorous speeches roasting each other. Trump showed up in style and delivered a genuinely funny speech that got huge applause. Kamala Harris, however, decided to snub the Catholics, declining the invitation. Alex gives his take on what this snub says about Harris and her chances in November.

