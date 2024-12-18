Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 676: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on the Mystery Drones

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the host of “America First who was recently picked by President-elect Donald Trump to be the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director of Counterterrorism, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the mysterious drone sightings.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

