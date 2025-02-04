Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 701: Sen. Ron Johnson on Confirming Trump’s Nominees

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) joins host Mike Slater to talk about the final push to confirm all of President Trump’s nominees, as well as efforts to reduce the size of the federal government. Slater’s opening monologue covers the latest developments in Trump’s tariff fight with Canada and Mexico.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

