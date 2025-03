Rep. Michael Rulli (R-OH) joins host Mike Slater to discuss what he and his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives are doing to disband the Department of Education and enact genuine education reform.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

