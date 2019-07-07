Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell told CNN background checks would make us “all safe in America.”

Swalwell said he went shooting with two veterans and Shannon Watts, the founder of Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.

He said, “What I found when we had veterans and NRA members and a mom who cares about gun violence, was there wasn’t much that we disagreed on.” He added, “And 72 percent of NRA members who have been polled said that they wanted background checks too.”

Swalwell did not provide the name of company that allegedly “polled” NRA members nor did he name the year in which the poll allegedly occurred. Rather, he said Americans need a president who will “ride that momentum so that we are all safe in America.”

Contrary to Swalwell’s intimations, the U.S. has had background checks since 1998 and nearly every mass public attacker during the last 15 years acquired his guns via those checks.

Here is partial list of attackers who acquired their guns via background checks:

Virginia Beach attacker (May 31, 2019)

Poway Synagogue attacker (April 27, 2019)

Tree of Life Synagogue attacker (October 27, 2018)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

The death and carnage caused by the mass public attackers undermines any claim background checks make us “all safe in America.”

And it must also be noted that NRA members are opposed to expanding background checks.

On February 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported that over 92 percent of NRA members oppose criminalizing private gun sales via the expansion of background checks. This overwhelming opposition to background check gun control was revealed by former NRA president Marion Hammer.

