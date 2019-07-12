Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said Thursday that Strategic Command Commander Air Force Gen. John Hyten was cleared by investigators of allegations of sexual assault and he expected him to be confirmed as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“They had a thorough hearing on that and they came to the conclusion that there’s no wrongdoing, there’s no verification on the accusations against him, and so I have not heard from any of the members of the Senate since the hearing took place,” Inhofe told reporters.

When asked if Hyten’s nomination was in trouble, Inhofe responded, “I assume it’s not, because he was given a clean bill of health and there is not anything behind the accusations that require any kind of action.”

Several reports on Wednesday said Hyten was accused of sexual assault. The reports, by Defense One and the Associated Press both noted that Hyten was cleared of the accusations after an investigation by the Air Force. However, the reports questioned whether the allegations would jeopardize his nomination.

Inhofe is the chairman of the committee who will vote to confirm Hyten before the vote goes to the full Senate. However, two Democrats running for president — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) — sit on the committee and could oppose the nominations based on the allegations.

The reports of the allegations came after members of the committee were briefed Wednesday that the allegations were unsubstantiated. Inhofe said he attended the briefing.

A source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News the allegation of sexual assault is “absolutely false.”

According to the source, the woman accusing him of sexual assault was allegedly fired in February 2018 by Hyten for creating a toxic work environment when she worked for him at Stratcom.

She was allegedly fired after a preliminary and a formal investigation found that she created a toxic work environment, according to the source. Breitbart News requested a copy of the investigation from Stratcom.

The source alleged the woman was desperate to get in touch with Hyten to clear things up, but was not allowed to contact him. She then allegedly began launching complaints against Hyten, arguing she was wrongfully terminated, according to the source.

The source said after the complaints allegedly all came back unsubstantiated, in April she accused him of sexual assault, after President Trump nominated him for vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The woman, identified in the AP as an Army colonel, has begun speaking to media outlets herself.

She told the AP that Hyten, who is married, had subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances by kissing, hugging, and rubbing up against her in 2017. She said he tried to derail her military career after she rebuffed him, according to the AP.