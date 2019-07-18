Survey Reveals Top 10 Most Popular Governors Are Republicans

A Morning Consult survey released Thursday showed that the top ten most popular governors in America are Republicans.

The results of the survey were “respectively determined by total approval and total disapproval, with net approval (approval minus disapproval) serving as the tiebreaker.”

Aside from showing the popularity of Republican governors in the United States, the second-quarter results outlined in the survey revealed that all but three of the least popular governors in America are Democrats.

While Democrat governors garnered an average net approval of +5 percent, Republican governors earned an average net approval of +19 percent.

According to the survey, the top ten most popular governors, in terms of popularity, in the United States are: Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Morning Consult reported, “Over the last quarter, the average Democrat’s approval dropped by three points, while the average for Republican governors held steady.”

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest celebrated the news on Twitter Thursday by sharing the names of the ten most popular governors.

🚨The top 10 most popular governors are ALL Republicans🚨: Charlie Baker (MA)

Larry Hogan (MD)

Chris Sununu (NH)

Phil Scott (VT)

Mark Gordon (WY)

Doug Burgum (ND)

Asa Hutchinson (AR)

Gregg Abbott (TX)

Bill Lee (TN)

Ron DeSantis (FL) https://t.co/xsHuzY765y pic.twitter.com/6TrL9VtO5r — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 18, 2019

The least popular governors in America are as follows: Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Democrat Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, Democrat Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Democrat Orlando Gov. Kate Brown, Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Democrat New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Democrat South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills, and Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.