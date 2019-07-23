2020 Poll: Biden Leads, Sanders Maintains Second Place Status

Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are maintaining their status as top two candidates in the crowded Democrat primary field, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday.

The former vice president maintains his lead as the dominant frontrunner with 33 percent support. Sanders comes in second with 18 percent support and is followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who have been neck and neck in many post-debate polls. They have 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Pete Buttigieg (D) follows, with 5 percent support. Beto O’Rourke, who has failed to emerge as a top tier candidate, comes in with 3 percent. The remaining candidates garnered 2 percent or less.

Morning Consult conducted the survey July 15-21, 2019 and spoke to 17,285 registered voters “who indicate they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state.” The margin of error is +/- 2%.

The recent poll does not deviate far from the Morning Consult taken following the first Democrat debate.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,407 Democrat primary voters “immediately” after the debate, June 27-28, 2019. It showed Biden leading the pack with 33 percent support, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in second with 19 percent, and Harris and Warren virtually tied for third place with 12 percent. As Morning Consult noted, “It’s an increase of 6 percentage points from the June 17-23 poll, doubling the senator’s vote share” in regards to Harris.

The Morning Consult poll released two weeks ago provided similar results, showing Biden leading with 31 percent support, followed by Sanders, Harris, and Warren with 19 percent, 14 percent, and 13 percent respectively.

The current Real Clear Politics average reveals a similar lineup. It shows Biden as the frontrunner with 28.6 percent, Sanders and Warren battling for second with 14.8 percent and 14.6 percent respectively, and Harris in a close fourth with 12.6 percent.

CNN released the lineup for the next debates, slated for July 30-31 in Detroit, Michigan. The debates separate Biden from Sanders and Warren, who have refused to attack each other. Biden will face Harris, who grilled him on his past positions on busing during the debate last month.