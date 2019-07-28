Kamala Harris Pushes Gun Control Before Gilroy Shooting Details Known

Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris tweeted about needing to fight a “gun violence epidemic” before the details of the Gilroy shooting — including the number of wounded — were even known.

Breitbart News reported that an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Harris tweeted:

Simply horrific. I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate. https://t.co/WqWNxGAQnA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

In fact, Harris sent her tweet a mere two minutes before President Donald Trump tweeted to inform the nation that the gunman behind the shooting had yet to be apprehended.

Trump tweeted:

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Despite not knowing the status of the gunman, in addition to not knowing the status of victims or their numbers, Harris began urging Americans not to tolerate a “gun violence epidemic.”

She did not mention that California has every gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

The state has a confiscatory red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement to secure a gun safety certificate from the state before buying a gun, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a requirement that ammunition purchases only purchase from in-state vendors who have been approved to sell ammunition, and a requirement that all ammo purchasers undergo a background check at point of sale.

Despite all these gun controls, groups like the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence likewise responded to the Gilroy attack with a gun control push before the facts were even in.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.