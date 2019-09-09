County jails across North Carolina have released nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens from custody, placing them back into communities, in less than a year.

Records obtained by WBTV reveal that jails in North Carolina have released about 489 criminal illegal aliens back into communities since October 2018 despite the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency requesting they be turned over to federal officials for arrest and deportation.

Illegal aliens released by North Carolina officials in the last ten months include those arrested for homicide, kidnapping, arson, and sexual assault.

Last month, ICE officials released a list of criminal illegal aliens who had recently been released by sanctuary cities and counties in North Carolina, as Breitbart News noted. Some of the illegal aliens released back into the general public include accused child rapists, sex offenders, assailants, and attempted murderers.

Acting United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ken Cuccinelli blasted North Carolina officials online, writing:

Seriously NC??? And how does protecting…

"the nearly 500 undocumented immigrants who have been released in FY19 despite a federal detainer include people charged with sex offenses, kidnapping, arson and homicide." … keep NC safe? Oh yeah, it doesn't.https://t.co/gay5NiKgFY — USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) September 9, 2019

A July report by the Epoch Times noted research by North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE.info) stating that in the last one and a half years, more than 330 illegal aliens have been charged with nearly 1,200 child sex crimes in North Carolina. Over the last four and a half years, the NCFIRE’s research states that an average of 34 illegal aliens in North Carolina are charged every month with child sex crimes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.