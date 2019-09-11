15 Shot, 2 Fatally, Tuesday in Democrat-Controlled Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shootings started around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday and resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

The day’s second homicide occurred less than an hour later near “the 1600 block of South Loomis Street.” An 18-year-old was killed in that shooting.

One of the 13 non-fatal shooting victims was a 16-year-old boy on a bicycle in Garfield Park. He was shot around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday “when someone pulled up in a gray SUV and unleashed gunfire.”

Breitbart News reported at least 34 were shot, 6 fatally, the weekend of September 6-8, 2019. At least 41 were shot, 7 fatally, during Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

Breitbart News also reported at least 29 were shot, 6 fatally, the weekend of August 23-25 in Democrat-controlled Chicago. Another 28 were shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago the weekend of August 16-18, and 47 were shot, 4 fatally, during the weekend of August 9-11.

During the first weekend in August, 53 were shot, 7 killed, in Democrat-run Chicago.

