CNN Pre-Debate Poll: Biden Falling, Warren Surging

Joe Biden (D) is losing support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is continuing to surge, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday – one day before the third Democrat presidential primary debate in Houston, Texas.

The poll, which surveyed 908 registered Democrat and Democratic-leaning voters September 5-9, showed Biden continuing to lead the crowded field with 24 percent support. However, the same poll – taken August 15-18 – showed Biden with 29 percent, suggesting that the former vice president lost five percent support in the last three weeks alone.

Trends bode better for Warren, showing a four-point increase from last month’s results. She jumped from 14 percent support to 18 percent, giving her a slight edge over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who also saw an increase of 15 percent support to 17 percent support.

With a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points, the two are statistically tied for second place.

As for the remaining candidates, they continued to stray far from the top tier’s stronghold, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) coming in a distant fourth with eight percent support– up three points from the give percent support she garnered in August. Nonetheless, it is hardly a recovery, as Harris saw 17 percent support in CNN’s poll taken June 28-30.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fifth place with six percent support, followed by former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) with five percent support. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Andrew Yang (D) garnered two percent support each. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less.

Thursday evening’s debate in Houston will finally put the top three candidates – Biden, Warren, and Sanders – on the same debate stage, giving Harris a chance to recover her once held top tier status . It will also give lower-tier candidates – such as Julián Castro (D) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Buttigieg, O’Rourke, Yang, and Booker – a much-needed opportunity to facilitate a breakout moment.

The debate will air on ABC and Univision at 8 p.m. ET