Bernie Sanders: ‘We Are Going to Impose a Moratorium on Deportations’

Bermie- Moratorium on Deportations
GOP War Room

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told a group that he backs a moratorium on all deportations from the U.S., a video surfaced on Saturday revealed.

The socialist senator told a group that, under a Sanders administration, the U.S. would cease ICE raids and deportations.

“We’re gonna end the ICE raids which are terrorizing communities all across this country,” Sanders said.

“We are gonna impose a moratorium on deportations,” he continued. “There are some things that a president can do with executive orders.”

The latter is a new policy position, according to a senior policy adviser who spoke to CNN’s Annie Grayer:

Sanders also told the group that Medicare for All and free college would extend to individuals residing in the U.S. illegally.

“Let me also say something of which I have gotten into trouble and people will criticize me for,” Sanders said.

“I am, as some of you know, supportive of a Medicare for All single-payer system and that means that everybody in the country has health care including the undocumented,” he continued.

“And mark my words. You’ll see 30-second attacking me for that,” Sanders warned before adding that he also supports providing illegal aliens with free college.

“And then you’ll see another set of 30-second ads because when I say I want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free, that also includes the undocumented,” Sanders continued.

“Now I hope that as soon as possible the undocumented will not be undocumented,” he added. “That’s the goal”:

Sanders’ official immigration reform plan includes expanding DACA, “fundamentally restructuring ICE,” and forging a path towards citizenship, according to his official website.

