Christine Blasey Ford’s Friend Says She Was Threatened with ‘Smear Campaign’ if She Didn’t Back Kavanaugh Story

The friend of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford reportedly said the story of the alleged assault “didn’t make any sense” and claimed she was threatened with a smear campaign if she did not support it.

Ford said her high school friend, Leland Keyser, was at the party that took place in 1982 when she claims Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

However, in a new book titled The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, written by New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, Keyser is quoted as saying, “I don’t have any confidence in the story. Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense.”

“It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have her leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home,” Keyser recalled. “I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

On Monday evening, Jan Crawford of CBS News reported Keyser claimed “Ford’s allies pressured her” to support the accusation against Kavanaugh and was threatened with a “smear campaign” if she did not comply:

We report tonight the real bombshell: Christine Ford’s close HS friend (who Ford says was at the party when Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her) said Ford’s story is not believable and told the FBI Ford’s allies pressured her, threatened her with a smear campaign to say otherwise https://t.co/GQhBTXHcze — Jan Crawford (@JanCBS) September 17, 2019

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported that several Democrat presidential candidates were calling for Justice Kavanaugh to be impeached after the Times published an article containing claims that he had pulled his pants down and thrust his penis at a female student during a party in college.

“I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wrote on Twitter. “He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached.”

However, the Times was forced to correct the story on Monday after it was revealed that the “victim” of Kavanaugh’s alleged vulgar action at college refused to confirm the story.

On Monday evening, President Trump said during a rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, that the newspaper will “never recover” from its mistake regarding the allegations against Kavanaugh.

“They’ve taken the old grey lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue, and ruined her reputation. She can never recover and will never return to greatness under current management,” the president commented.