2020 White House contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced Tuesday that she is beefing up her presidential campaign as she surges in several primary polls across the country.

In a memo to supporters, campaign manager Roger Lau wrote the campaign will grow its presence in Flordia, Texas, California, Illinois, Maine, and Georgia, as well as hire additional staff to help support Democrats running in competitive state legislature races in Michigan and Minnesota.

“Remember: this election is about more than just beating Donald Trump — he’s just the worst symptom of a corrupt system,” Lau wrote. “If we want to make big, structural change, we need to make sure Democrats control the U.S. House and Senate and win important gubernatorial and state legislative races across the country,” explained Lau.

Further, the campaign said it hopes to increase resources for volunteers with a canvassing app to enable them to converse with voters.

“This is how we dream big, fight hard, and win. We’ve got a plan to make sure Elizabeth is the next president of the United States. And when she’s in the Oval Office — when our plans go from big ideas to reality with the help of this grassroots movement — I want you to know that you helped make it happen,” Lau continued.

The announcement comes as the Warren campaign readies an eight-figure ad buy in New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina, and Nevada.

“At the start of this campaign, we laid out how Elizabeth is going to win the primary and the general election — by identifying the deep problems the country faces, creating plans to solve them, and building a grassroots movement to win in 2020 and make big, structural change in 2021 and beyond,” Lau said of the television blitz.

Meanwhile, Warren has solidified her status as the frontrunner in the Democrat presidential primary contest this week, two newly-released polls show.

Politico reports:

Twenty-seven percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents polled by Quinnipiac University said they favor Warren, according to a new poll released Wednesday morning. Twenty-five percent said they prefer former Vice President Joe Biden. Although Warren’s edge falls within the survey’s margin of error, Biden’s formidable lead over the rest of the field has crumbled since the last Quinnipiac national poll in August, which showed him with 32 percent support and Warren with 19 percent support.

Though some polls show Warren pulling ahead of Biden in some early primary and caucus states, a Real Clear Politics polling average shows the Massachusetts Democrat still trails the former vice president by roughly ten percent.