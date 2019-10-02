During the October 2, MSNBC / Gabby Giffords / March for Our Lives gun control forum, Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren urged for a federal limit on the number of guns an individual can purchase.

Warren said such a limit would “[keep] people from bulking up in the middle of a crisis.” She intimated that the purchases themselves draw scrutiny to the buyers.

She suggested that purchasing numerous guns “serves as a flag…look at some of these folks who’ve gone out and bought a whole lot of guns at once, I’d kinda like to know about that and say there’s going to be a federal limit on on this.”

Warren then asked rhetorically, “Is it going to solve the problem all by itself?” She answered her own question, “No.”

She made clear her belief that numerous gun controls are needed in addition to limiting the number of guns an individual can purchase. She suggested it is “not a one and done” issue, but a very broad issue requiring numerous laws, regulations, changes.

