House Speaker Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff will speak at 10:45 A.M. Eastern on their impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Last week Pelosi tapped Schiff to lead the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which will be focused on whether he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his relationship with a Ukrainian oil company, Burisma.

