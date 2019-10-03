Watch: Crowd Tells Kamala ‘No’ They Are Not Ready for Her Presidency

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) engaged in “real talk” with a crowd at a town hall event on Thursday and asked if America is ready for her presidency, to which some replied with an emphatic, “No!”

A clip of the town hall event in Reno, Nevada, surfaced on Thursday, showing Kamala Harris attempting to relate to the crowd with a bit of “real talk.”

“I’m at the stage of the campaign where I’m kind of like, you know, I’m just gonna gauge a real talk. I don’t want to waste your time with anything else,” the presidential candidate said. “Let’s just have some real talk.”

“So real talk. In this election in the last kind of couple — I mean, maybe a couple months, certainly few weeks — there’s this whole conversation that’s been coming up about electability, focused on our campaign,” Harris said.

“Is America ready for that?” she asked, to which some in the crowd shouted, “No!”

Their response appeared to take Harris by surprise, and she responded with a quick, “Well, yes they are”:

While it is possible — and likely, even — that certain members of the crowd misheard Harris. The awkward moment is emblematic of the presidential hopeful’s overall struggle to break through with voters and re-emerge at the top of the Democrat field.

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Harris in fifth place with 4.8 percent support nationally.