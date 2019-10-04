During the October 2, MSBNC / Gabby Giffords / March for Our Lives gun control forum Robert “Beto” O’Rourke explained his belief that Americans will hand over certain guns if Democrats succeed in banning them.

The moderator of the forum referenced O’Rourke’s push for a government enforced buyback of AR-15s, AK-47s, and their variants. He asked, “What happens to folks who do not offer their ‘assault weapons’ up for the buyback?”

O’Rourke said, “What we expect of our fellow Americans is when something like this comes into law, they will follow the law.”

"What we expect of our fellow Americans is that when something like [a mandatory weapons buyback] comes into law, that they will follow the law." @BetoORourke says Americans will follow the law if a mandatory buyback of guns like the AR-15 becomes law. pic.twitter.com/CUnOfgUa28 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 4, 2019

During the September 12, Democrat debate O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” The next day, on MSNBC, he stressed that his plan is designed take AR-15s and AK-47s on a “mandatory” basis, rather than simply taking the guns from those who volunteer to give them up.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

