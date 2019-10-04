The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), partially funded by billionaire George Soros, is suing President Trump’s administration to ensure border crossers are provided with taxpayer-funded “mental health services.”

In a lawsuit filed this week, ACLU lawyers are seeking damages for adult border crossers from Guatemala and Honduras that were put in separate detention facilities from the children with whom they crossed the United States-Mexico border.

This “Zero Tolerance” policy, which is no longer in effect, was designed to ensure that federal immigration officials could hold adult border crossers in detention rather than mass-releasing them into the interior of the country.

The ACLU lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration, by holding adult border crossers and the children they arrived with in separate detention spaces, violated the “constitutionally protected rights” of border crossers and illegal aliens:

[Border crossers] have suffered harm, including emotional suffering and pain, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, monetary damages, and being deprived of their constitutionally protected rights to substantive and procedural due process and equal protection.

In addition, the ACLU lawsuit wants the federal government to create a fund dedicated to providing taxpayer-funded “mental health services” to border crossers affected by the Zero Tolerance policy.

The lawsuit comes as the open borders group CASA de Maryland — also partially funded by Soros — is suing the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens enrolled in President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

That lawsuit seeks to make sure that DACA illegal aliens are able to obtain green cards, if at any time they are given amnesty to stay in the U.S., regardless of whether they have cost American taxpayers money by using welfare and public benefits.

The ACLU case is A.I.I.L. v. Sessions, No. 4:19-cv-00481-JAS in the U.S. District Court in Arizona.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.