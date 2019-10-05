Joe Biden: Time to Sue Gun Manufacturers

During the MSNBC / Gabby Giffords / March for Our Lives gun control forum in Las Vegas, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden contended that it is time to use lawsuits to rein in gun manufacturers.

Biden stressed that if he were granted a “wish list” for gun control, the first thing he would do is repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (2005). That Act protects gun manufacturers from lawsuits tied to firearms that were legally manufactured and legally sold.

He said, “No other outfit in history has gotten this kind of protection,” and he claimed the suits would result in “change overnight.”

Biden did not say whether Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Ferrari, or others, should be open to lawsuits when one of their legally manufactured and sold products is stolen and used in a crime.

In addition to suing gun manufacturers, Biden wants to ban the manufacture and sale of AR-15s and require registration of the AR-15s that are already in circulation. Breitbart News reported that Biden also wants to register ammunition magazines.

Biden also argued that gun owners ought to be liable if they do not keep their firearms “under lock and key.”

