Joe Biden: Owners Need to Register Ammunition Magazines

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden suggested owners need to register ammunition magazines while speaking at a gun control forum organized by MSNBC and advocacy groups March for Our Lives and Giffords on October 2.

Earlier in the day, Breitbart News reported Biden’s push to register AR-15s then, during the forum, he suggested registration of ammunition magazines as well.

Biden talked of banning the sale and manufacture of “assault weapons.” He then discussed his plan for “assault weapons” that are already in circulation, saying, “Under the Firearms Act of 1934 there was a situation where, when they outlawed machine guns, they said, ‘Okay, you can continue to have the machine gun if you own it, but guess what? You’ve got to let us know you have one.’”

He then said, “I want that for all ‘assault weapons.’ I want that for magazines.”

Biden then contended, “If we know you have one, the likelihood of that ever being used in a commission of a crime, after a voluntary buyback, is highly unlikely.”

