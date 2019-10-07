One of the two suspects in yesterday’s Kansas City bar shooting is under arrest and the second suspect is still at large.

On October 6, 2019, Breitbart News reported two suspects allegedly opened fire in the KC Tequila Bar, following an altercation. Four people were killed in the shooting and five others were injured.

The New York Post reports police now have one of the two suspects in custody. The suspect, 23-yea-old Javier Alatorre, was arrested in Missouri.

Alatorre’s arrest came shortly after police released photos from surveillance footage:

The other suspect, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueava-Morales (pictured), is still at large and police consider him “armed and dangerous.”

A bartender told police one of the two suspects had been kicked out of the bar earlier in the night, and returned with a firearm.

Breitbart News reported Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke seized on the shooting, in order to push more gun control, before the facts in the incident were known.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.