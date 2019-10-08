Ralph Abraham Proposes to Expel Nancy Pelosi from House

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) proposed legislation Tuesday to expel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her position as Speaker of the House over her “politically-motivated witch-hunt” impeachment inquiry.

Congressman Abraham introduced H. Res. 620, a resolution that, if passed through the House, would remove her as Speaker and expel her from the House of Representatives.

The Louisiana Republican called House Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry a “vicious crusade” against President Donald Trump, and therefore, Pelosi must be expelled from the House and her role as the leader of the House.

Abraham said in a statement Tuesday:

Nancy Pelosi’s vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped. She has disgraced the people’s House and weaponized the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain. House Democrats spent nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020. I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker’s Office to be vacated.

The resolution could serve as a potentially dangerous motion for House Speaker Pelosi. Because the House only needs a simple majority of 218 lawmakers to pass a resolution, and if every Republican were to vote for the resolution, only 21 Democrats would need to join the resolution to expel Pelosi from the House.

Republicans have started banding together to fight House Speaker Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) impeachment inquiry. Eighty-seven House Republicans, including Rep. Abraham, have cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) resolution to condemn Schiff for deliberately fabricating a conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rep. Abraham, who is running for Louisiana governor, told Breitbart News Sunday that Democrats’ impeachment “insanity” has “energized” Louisiana Republican voters ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Read Rep. Abraham’s resolution here.