Joe Biden Takes a Shot at Elizabeth Warren: ‘We’re Not Electing a Planner’

Joe Biden (D) took a direct shot at his closest Democrat primary challenger, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), on Wednesday, arguing that the country is “not electing a planner.”

While the top-tier candidates in the Democrat primary field have largely refrained from taking deep digs at one another, Biden signaled that he may switch strategies.

“We’re not electing a planner,” Biden said in New Hampshire on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to Warren. “I’ve been there. I know what it takes to get it done.”

Warren has made “I have a plan for that” a catchphrase of her campaign, claiming to have solutions for virtually every major problem the country faces and outlining those broad plans in a series of Medium posts over the course of her campaign. Most of Warren’s plans contain a common thread, incorporating aspects from additional proposals within her political arsenal.

Warren has unveiled a $3 trillion climate change proposal inspired by former presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), a plan focused entirely on “honoring and empowering tribal nations and Indigenous peoples,” and a proposal to “end corruption in Washington.”

In August, Warren released her comprehensive criminal justice reform plan, which emphasized protections for “special populations” — such as LGBT individuals — and called for the elimination of private prisons.

In September, Warren added to her ultra-progressive agenda, promising to raise Social Security benefits by $200 per month. She said she would pay for it by taxing the “wealthy” — specifically, by increasing the Social Security contribution requirement to 14.8 percent for individuals making $250,000 per year, and splitting the 14.8 percent “equally between employees and employers at 7.4 percent each.”

Most recently, Warren released a plan to address “environmental injustice” and “environmental racism” across the country.

Biden’s jab comes after weeks of a slow, steady surge in Warren’s favor, besting Biden in a variety of recent polls and overtaking him in the RealClearPolitics average for the first time this week.

A poll from The Economist/YouGov showed Warren topping the field with 29 percent to Biden’s 25 percent — a lead which remains outside of the +/- 2.9 percent margin of error:

#National @YouGovUS/@TheEconomist Poll (RV, 10/6-8):

Warren 29%

Biden 25%

Sanders 14%

Harris 5%

Buttigieg 5%

Yang 3%

Bullock 2%

Klobuchar 1%

O'Rourke 1%

Gabbard 1%

Castro 1%

Booker 1%

Delaney 1%

Steyer 1%

Ryan 0%

Williamson 0%

Bennet 0%

Messam 0%

Sestak 0https://t.co/5MbdsaCOiJ — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 10, 2019

The two candidates will face off next week alongside ten other contenders at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.