Joe Biden Takes a Shot at Elizabeth Warren: ‘We’re Not Electing a Planner’

Joe Biden (D) took a direct shot at his closest Democrat primary challenger, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), on Wednesday, arguing that the country is “not electing a planner.”
While the top-tier candidates in the Democrat primary field have largely refrained from taking deep digs at one another, Biden signaled that he may switch strategies.
“We’re not electing a planner,” Biden said in New Hampshire on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to Warren. “I’ve been there. I know what it takes to get it done.”
Warren has made “I have a plan for that” a catchphrase of her campaign, claiming to have solutions for virtually every major problem the country faces and outlining those broad plans in a series of Medium posts over the course of her campaign. Most of Warren’s plans contain a common thread, incorporating aspects from additional proposals within her political arsenal.
Warren has unveiled a $3 trillion climate change proposal inspired by former presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), a plan focused entirely on “honoring and empowering tribal nations and Indigenous peoples,” and a proposal to “end corruption in Washington.”
In August, Warren released her comprehensive criminal justice reform plan, which emphasized protections for “special populations” — such as LGBT individuals — and called for the elimination of private prisons.
In September, Warren added to her ultra-progressive agenda, promising to raise Social Security benefits by $200 per month. She said she would pay for it by taxing the “wealthy” — specifically, by increasing the Social Security contribution requirement to 14.8 percent for individuals making $250,000 per year, and splitting the 14.8 percent “equally between employees and employers at 7.4 percent each.”
Most recently, Warren released a plan to address “environmental injustice” and “environmental racism” across the country.
Biden’s jab comes after weeks of a slow, steady surge in Warren’s favor, besting Biden in a variety of recent polls and overtaking him in the RealClearPolitics average for the first time this week.
A poll from The Economist/YouGov showed Warren topping the field with 29 percent to Biden’s 25 percent — a lead which remains outside of the +/- 2.9 percent margin of error:
#National @YouGovUS/@TheEconomist Poll (RV, 10/6-8):
Warren 29%
Biden 25%
Sanders 14%
Harris 5%
Buttigieg 5%
Yang 3%
Bullock 2%
Klobuchar 1%
O'Rourke 1%
Gabbard 1%
Castro 1%
Booker 1%
Delaney 1%
Steyer 1%
Ryan 0%
Williamson 0%
Bennet 0%
Messam 0%
Sestak 0https://t.co/5MbdsaCOiJ
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 10, 2019
The two candidates will face off next week alongside ten other contenders at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
