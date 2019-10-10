Report: Whistleblower Worked with Joe Biden at Obama White House

Democrat presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden had a “professional” tie to the CIA Whistleblower, according to a report from the Washington Examiner, which includes statements from intelligence officers and former White House officials.

After two separate reports from the New York Times, the Washington Examiner has established the whistleblower “is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left.”

A now-retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

The Washington Examiner noted:

As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.

A former Trump administration official also spoke with the Washington Examiner and claimed Biden’s work on foreign affairs put him in the whistleblower’s circle either at the CIA or at the White House.

“This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” the former Trump administration official stated. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”

“The Whistleblower’s facts have been so incorrect about my ‘no pressure’ conversation with the Ukrainian President, and now the conflict of interest and involvement with a Democrat Candidate, that he or she should be exposed and questioned properly,” President Donald Trump wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

In a statement to members of Congress, Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, said the whistleblower had a “professional” tie to a 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful. Atkinson also said the whistleblower’s complaint shows “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”