WASHINGTON, DC–Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Wednesday that Democrats could make a “fatal mistake” by trying to impeach President Donald Trump.

Sen. Braun chastised Democrats’ move to impeach President Trump in an interview with Breitbart News. The Hoosier senator said there was no “quid pro quo” in Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; however, there was quid pro quo in former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine.

The former Vice President reportedly threatened the Ukraine government to get them to fire a prosecutor investigating his son, Hunter Biden, and his relationship with the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

Joe Biden during Tuesday night’s Democrat presidential debate said that he and his son “did nothing wrong.” Biden also said that his chief focus in Ukraine was to rid corruption from the country.

He said:

Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. And that’s what we should be focusing on. And what I wanted to make a point about — and my son’s statement speaks for itself. He spoke about it today. My son’s statement speaks for itself. What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office.

Sen. Braun called this claim the “height of hypocrisy,” considering that he pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor investigating his son while claiming that the president has committed impeachable offenses.

Sen. Braun said that Hunter Biden was a board member of Burimsa because his “dad was VP [Vice President].”

Braun also said that House Democrats have to keep their impeachment inquiry “behind closed doors” because otherwise, the inquiry “would not hold muster.”

The senator spent much of his time in the past couple of weeks in Indiana completing a 92-county tour. He said that Hoosiers are frustrated with Democrats’ move to impeach the president.

Braun said, “I just completed 92 counties under ten months visiting every county [in Indiana], and in the last month there’s been nothing other than frustration and disgust with the fact they’re doing this [impeachment], because the Mueller report coup d’état fell flat. This, to me, was their calculation to find something before they run out of time, and they’re trying to see if they can gin up, and I’ve never seen a media effort that is working that hard on the part of almost everyone to make their case.”

“The American people see it for what it is,” he added.

Sen. Braun said that Democrats may have made “a fatal mistake” with impeachment that could soon backfire in a similar manner to when Democrats tried to tank the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Braun said that impeachment “is starting to wither” and that Democrats have not passed any significant legislation will not help Democrats as they approach the 2020 elections.