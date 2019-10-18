All nine Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee sent a letter to panel chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in which they accuse him of “withholding the existence” of documents as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“The highly irregular manner in which you are conducting your so-called ‘impeachment inquiry’ gravely concerns us, as does the fact that you have decreed this matter to bee under HPSCI’s jurisdiction despite it lacking any clear intelligence component,” reads the letter, first reported by the Washington Examiner’s Byron York. “Further, given that you have recently acknowledged that the Committee no longer needs to receive testimony from the whistleblower, your ‘impeachment inquiry’ lacks any relationship with the jurisdiction of this Committee.”

All nine Republicans on House Intel Committee send letter to Chairman Schiff accusing him of 'withholding the existence of…documents from the minority.' List 21 letters. Also slam 'highly irregular manner' of impeachment investigation. pic.twitter.com/F9K3SHNj4q — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 18, 2019

“As you are aware, the Committee was established to conduct crucial oversight of the Intelligence Comunity, and we are increasingly concerns about normal work is being overlooked in favor of partisan activities best suited for another Committee, the lawmakers added.

The letter is signed by Reps. Devin Nunes (D-CA), Michael Conaway (R-TX), Michael Turner (R-OH), Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Chris Stewart (R-UT), Rick Crawford (R-AR), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Will Hurd (R-TX), and John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

The letter comes as House Republicans are preparing to vote Monday on censuring Schiff over his handling of the impeachment probe. “What I have found with Adam Schiff is that three times to the American public he has lied,” House Minority Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a Friday press conference.

“When you serve on the intelligence committee, it’s different than any other committee in the House because you will read and gather information that members of the House can’t have knowledge,” added McCarthy. “So, when a member of the intelligence committee speaks about something, we hold them to a higher standard.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy just confirmed that there will be a vote on Monday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, over his treatment of the Ukraine call controversy pic.twitter.com/v41iVp9p5L — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 18, 2019

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.