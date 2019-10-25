Report: Rudy Giuliani Butt-Dials Journalist Amid Impeachment Frenzy

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, butt-dialed a journalist earlier this month and was heard discussing allegations of international corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, according to a Friday report.

The reporter, Rich Schapiro of NBC News, says he received a phone call from Giuliani on October 16th at 11:07 p.m., but the call went straight to voicemail.

Schapiro reports that he awoke the next morning to a three-minute voicemail in which Giuliani is heard conversing with an unknown individual. The Trump lawyer could be heard discussing the Biden family. Of Biden, now the frontrunner of 2020 Democrat presidential primary, Giuliani is heard stating the former vice president meddled in Ukraine’s investigation into one of the country’s largest gas firms because his Hunter Biden was a member of their board. He also asserted that Hunter leveraged his father’s position to secure a $1.5 billion investment from the Bank of China.

“There’s plenty more to come out,” Giuliani is heard saying. “He did the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and in Russia.”

“It’s a sad situation,” the Trump lawyer went on. “You know how they get? Biden has been trading in on his public office since he was a senator.”

“When he became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son.’ And most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem,” he added.

Other details from the call include mentions of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a “need” for several “hundred thousand,” presumably dollars. The context of those comments are unclear.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more. .